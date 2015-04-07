(Corrects spelling of unaudited in headline)

TAIPEI, April 7 HTC Corp posted an unaudited net profit of T$360 million ($11.6 million) for the first quarter of this year, the Taiwanese mobile communications maker said on Tuesday.

Revenue on an unaudited basis was T$41.52 billion in the first three months of this year, HTC said in a statement.

The company did not provide comparison figures. ($1 = 30.9200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)