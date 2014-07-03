BRIEF-Imagis receives patent
Jan 24 Imagis Co Ltd : * Says it received patent on Jan. 23, for MEMS microphone * Patent number is 10-2016-0079407 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/iCRHi3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TAIPEI, July 3Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp on Thursday reported an 80 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year ago, slightly beating analyst expectations, as a business turnaround strategy started to stem a decline in sales.
April-June net profit reached T$2.26 billion ($75 million) versus a T$2.17 billion mean profit estimate of 17 analysts polled by Reuters.
The result compared with a T$1.88 billion loss in the previous three months, and T$1.25 billion profit in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says Prometheus Capital(International) Co, Ltd has sold 987,120 shares of the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 percent from 9.2 percent
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd says quality-related costs to be offset by rising phone sales