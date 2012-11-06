BRIEF-Reffind Ltd announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer
* Announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Nov 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday that consolidated sales for October fell 61 percent from a year earlier to T$17.2 billion ($588.30 million).
That compared with T$44.11 billion a year ago and T$21.13 billion in the previous month.
It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.2370 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Announces appointment of Frank Liardet as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.