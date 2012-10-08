BRIEF-Wipro gets members' nod to issue bonus shares
* Gets members' nod for raising authorised share capital to 11.27 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects alert to give consolidated figure)
TAIPEI Oct 8 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday that consolidated sales for September reached T$21.13 billion ($721.5 million), down 53.4 percent from the same month a year earlier.
The monthly sales compared with T$45.3 billion a year ago and T$24 billion in the previous month.
It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.2860 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
