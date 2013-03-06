TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 44 percent fall in February sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: Feb Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 11.4 -44.0 26.9 -27.1 (US$ mln) 384.2 ($1 = 29.6760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)