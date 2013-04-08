BRIEF-Flexiroam says unit signed partnership agreement with Scoot Tigerair Staff Union
* its wholly owned subsidiary, Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Scoot Tigerair Staff Union
TAIPEI, April 8 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 48.6 percent fall in March sales from a year earlier. March Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 15.88 -48.6 42.79 -36.9 (US$ bln/mln) 531.74 ($1 = 29.8640 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says it and its unit plan to acquire equipment worth 125.8 million yuan ($18.24 million)