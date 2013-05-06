TAIPEI, May 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 37 percent fall in April sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: APRIL Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 19.59 -36.9 62.38 -36.9 (US$ mln) 663.80 ($1 = 29.5120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)