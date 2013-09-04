TAIPEI, Sept 4 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 45 percent fall in August sales from a year earlier. Following are details: AUG Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 13.2 -45.2 142.4 -31.5 (US$ mln) 442.80 ($1 = 29.8105 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)