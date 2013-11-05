TAIPEI, Nov 5 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 13 percent drop in October sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: OCTOBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 15.00 -12.9 175.50 -28.7 (US$ mln) 509.89 ($1 = 29.4180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)