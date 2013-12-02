BRIEF-Shenzhen Hirisun Technology sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 2 mln yuan
Dec 2 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 27.1 percent drop in November sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: NOVEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 15.47 -27.1 190.97 -28.6 (US$ mln) 522.74 ($1 = 29.5940 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BEIJING, April 11 China's top cyber authority on Tuesday released a draft law that would require firms exporting data to undergo an annual security assessment, in the latest of several recent safeguards against threats such as hacking and terrorism.