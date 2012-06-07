TAIPEI, June 7 Shares of HTC opened 7 percent limit down after the smartphone maker cut its second-quarter revenue target by 13.3 percent and posted a 26 percent decline in May sales from a year earlier.

HTC said on Wednesday that the cut was due to slowed sales to Europe, delayed product sales in the United States as well as a one-time write-of of inventories. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Michael Urquhart)