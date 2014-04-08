Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
TAIPEI, April 8 Shares of HTC opened down 0.6 percent on Tuesday after the struggling smartphone maker posted a worse-than-expected loss in the first quarter .
HTC shares underperformed the broader market, which opened flat. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago