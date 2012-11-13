NEW YORK Nov 13 Verizon Wireless said on
Tuesday that it plans to sell HTC Corp's latest
smartphone, the Droid DNA, as its flagship phone for the holiday
season.
The device may help HTC in its battle against arch-rivals
Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc, to which
it has heavily lost ground in recent years.
While Verizon Wireless also sells Samsung and Apple phones,
its promise that the Droid DNA is its "flagship for the season"
may indicate heavier marketing of that particular device.
"We think it's poised to be a real blockbuster for the
holidays and certainly into 2013," Verizon Wireless Chief
Marketing Officer Tami Erwin said at a press event.
The Droid DNA will cost $199 to customers who sign a
two-year contract and goes on sale Nov. 21, the day before
Thanksgiving, the un-official start of the shopping season.
The device has a large 5-inch display and a high-resolution
image quality for photographs and video.
The DNA's displays pictures with a 440 pixels per inch
density, which according to HTC is the sharpest resolution so
far on a smartphone screen. In comparison, Apple's latest iPhone
offers a 326 pixels per inch display while the Samsung Galaxy S
III has 306 pixels per inch.
"This screen is really what sets Droid DNA apart," said
Jonah Becker, HTC's design director who took the unusual step of
comparing several of the phone's features directly with Samsung
devices at the event.
The executive said the phone's display had an 80 degrees
viewing angle, which was much wider than that of the Galaxy S
III, and he said that the display is also brighter than the S
III, Samsung's flagship phone.
HTC likely made the Samsung comparison because both HTC and
Samsung devices run on Google Inc Android software,
Current Analysis analyst Avi Greengart said.
"For HTC it's actually more important to win the head to
head battles with Samsung," than trying to compete with Apple's
popular iPhone, Greengart said, adding that an advertising push
from Verizon Wireless should also help.
However, HTC may lose something from the fact that Verizon
Wireless will advertise the device under the "Droid" brand,
which it stamps on lots of Android phones from many different
vendors, said another analyst, Ross Rubin, who is founder of
Reticle Research.
"The Droid brand has been a double-edged sword for
manufacturers," Rubin said.
While Droid promotions help volume sales to Verizon Wireless
customers, the manufacturer's brand identity takes a back seat,
lessening the sales boost outside Verizon Wireless, Rubin said.
The phone will be exclusive to Verizon Wireless in the
United States. A similar device is being sold in Japan under the
Butterfly brand, HTC said.
The DNA comes with a wireless charging pad that allows the
user to set the phone down to charge it rather than plugging it
in. The charger is a direct challenge to Finland's Nokia
, which also sells wireless charging pads with its
smartphones.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.