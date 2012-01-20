Jan 20 The auditor of HT Media Ltd on Friday said the newspaper publisher should have posted a consolidated net loss of 258.2 million rupees ($5.14 million) for the fiscal third quarter-ended December, had it taken its deferred tax assets into account.

Deferred tax assets for its units stand at 739.8 million rupees, which HT Media hopes to receive in "near future based on future projections and existing business model," it said.

However, this basis was not in line with accounting standards, accountant S.R. Batliboi & Co said.

Earlier, HT Media posted a net profit of 481.6 million rupees for the December quarter. ($1 = 50.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)