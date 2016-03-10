By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, March 9 Pan-African mobile telecoms
infrastructure group IHS has agreed to buy Nigerian rival Helios
Towers Nigeria (HTN) for an undisclosed sum, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
Issam Darwis, who founded IHS, said Africa's largest tower
company, which builds and leases mobile telecoms towers in five
countries across the continent, will acquire 1,211 towers spread
across 34 of Nigeria's 36 states.
IHS will acquire the entire issued share capital of HTN, IHS
said in a statement.
"IHS will have full operational control of the underlying
business and will market independent infrastructure sharing
services to mobile network operators and internet service
providers in Nigeria," it said.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016,
it said.
IHS already has around 23,000 towers across Nigeria, Ivory
Coast, Cameroon, Zambia and Rwanda. It has around 15,000 towers
in Nigeria, its biggest market and Africa's most populace
nation.
"We remain committed to the Nigerian tower market where
coverage levels are yet to mature and explosive data growth
continues," Darwis said. "This is a statement of how confident
we are in the Nigerian economy."
Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer is flagging
due to the fall in crude prices and restrictions imposed by the
central bank to defend its currency.
Building and maintaining mobile communications towers in
Africa tends to be more expensive than in other regions because
of security costs and electricity shortages, while revenue per
user is often lower.
These costs have prompted many mobile operators to sell or
lease towers to specialist companies such as IHS, which can
reduce building and maintenance costs by hosting multiple
tenants -- mobile operators and internet providers -- on the
same towers.
