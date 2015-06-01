* Shares climb 4 pct

* Huatai offer generated strong retail demand

* Huatai shares traded up 11 pct in grey market on Friday (Updates with opening levels, details of share offering)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, June 1 Shares in Huatai Securities Co Ltd climbed 4 percent in their Hong Kong debut on Monday, as investors bet China's biggest broker by trading volume would continue to benefit from a boom in the country's stock markets over the past year.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets have doubled in value over the past 12 months due in part to regulatory reform, and a host of Chinese stock brokers have rush to raise capital to expand their margin finance business. Huatai raised $4.5 billion in a share offering that priced at the top of its range.

But the debut by Huatai, which is controlled by the Jiangsu provincial government, was not as robust as expected - its shares had traded 11 percent higher in the grey market last week.

Sentiment may have been tempered by comments from China's central bank on Friday. It said it wants to see a "healthy stock market" and warned of a slowing economy and rising debt levels.

The stock was trading at HK$25.85 in morning trade, compared with its offer price of HK$24.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was up 0.6 percent.

Huatai's shares in Shanghai have risen 7.8 percent since the Hong Kong share offer was launched on May 18.

The retail portion of the deal was "very significantly over-subscribed," triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional investors to individuals, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Hutai ranked first in brokerage trading volumes of stocks and funds in China in 2014, but was fourth in total assets, behind Citic Securities, Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities.

Cornerstone investors in the share offering included the Tencent Holdings Chairman Pony Ma and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Huatai Securities hired its Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd unit, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors for the offering, with ICBC International, BNP Paribas Securities and China Merchants Securities also acting as joint global coordinators.

The banks stand to jointly earn up to $90 million in commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 1.5 percent underwriting fee and a 0.5 percent incentive fee, according to the offering prospectus. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)