BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd
* Says unit wins car assembly contracts for 157.6 million yuan ($25.33 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.