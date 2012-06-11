* Plan to raise $340 mln, vs prior target of $940 mln
* Pricing scheduled for June 20, listing June 28
* Hong Kong IPO volumes down 85 pct through May
* General Electric unit, Sinovel among cornerstones pledging
$208.8 mln
By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 11 China diversified
clean-energy firm Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp has cut the size of
its planned Hong Kong initial public offering by nearly
two-thirds to $340 million, underscoring a weak global economic
environment and tepid demand for new listings.
Choppy stock markets have resulted in Asians IPOs worth
nearly $8 billion being pulled this year, including the $1
billion Hong Kong listing of high-end jeweler Graff Diamonds
late last month.
Huadian Fuxin plans to raise up to $340 million from its
IPO, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday, which
if completed would be among Asia's bigger new listings so far
this year. It was previously aiming to raise about $940 million.
British retailer Tesco plc's $600 million IPO of
its Thailand unit property fund is the biggest Asian IPO this
year, followed by the $580 million offering of oil explorer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd in Hong Kong and the $500
million listing of Philippine banking group GT Capital Holdings
Inc.
The smaller-sized IPOs in 2012 underscore the difficulty
bankers and companies have had in convincing investors to buy
into equity markets.
Huadian Fuxin, which is 85.8 percent owned by state-owned
power utility China Huadian Corp, has set a HK$1.60-1.76 per
share price range for the offer, the term sheet showed.
The company will offer 1.5 billion new shares in the base
deal, with another 225 million in the over-allotment option that
could lift the IPO size to $391 million.
Six cornerstone investors agreed to buy $208.8 million worth
of Huadian Fuxin shares as part of the IPO, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported. The commitments helped to cover 61
percent of the base deal, easing concerns about demand for the
offering amid the downturn in global equities.
Sinovel Wind Group, which supplied engines for
more than one-third of Huadian Fuxin's wind power capacity,
pledged $58.8 million for the IPO.
CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive had commitments worth $50
million of shares, while Huaneng Renewables, State
Grid International and Shanxi Lu An Mining each agreed to invest
$30 million in the offering and General Electric unit GE
Pacific $10 million, IFR added.
TUMBLING DEAL VOLUMES
Huadian Fuxin will use 30 percent of the proceeds to buy
wind turbines, gas turbines and other equipment, and 20 percent
to repay short-term borrowings, the terms showed.
Hong Kong's IPOs have had their slowest start in about four
years with deal volumes down 85 percent in the first five months
of the year. Just last week, Chinese coal producer Inner
Mongolia Yitai Coal decided not to start
bookbuilding for its Hong Kong initial public offering.
.
Still, several multi-billion dollar offers from Asian
companies are set to be launched later this year, including the
$3.3 billion listing of Malaysian palm oil giant Felda Global.
Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp is a diversified clean energy
company engaged in the development and operation of hydro power
projects and coal-fired power plants in Fujian province and wind
power and other clean energy projects throughout China.
The deal is set to be priced on June 20 and listing is
scheduled for June 28, the term sheet showed.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, CITIC Securities
and UBS were hired as joint global
coordinators for Huadian's offer.
