HONG KONG, June 20 China diversified clean-energy firm Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp raised about $319 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, after pricing the deal near the bottom of an indicative range, according to a term sheet of the IPO seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Huadian Fuxin sold 1.5 billion new shares at HK$1.65 each, near the bottom of a HK$1.60-1.76 per share price range, putting the total deal at HK$2.48 billion ($319 million). ($1 = 7.759 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)