* IPO priced at HK$1.65/share, near bottom of indicative
range
* Huadian Fuxin among few to price IPOs amid global turmoil
* Cornerstone investors cover 60 pct of IPO
HONG KONG, June 20 China's Huadian Fuxin Energy
Corp raised about $319 million in a Hong Kong IPO,
pricing the city's second biggest offering of the year at the
bottom of the indicative range as investors remain wary of new
listings.
The company was among only a few to complete an IPO in Hong
Kong in the past weeks, sealing the deal just days after an
election in Greece that eased some of the global equities
markets' worries over the European debt crisis.
Confronted with increased volatility in markets around the
world, companies have pulled or postponed a series of deals,
including a $1 billion Hong Kong listing by high-end jeweler
Graff Diamonds and a $3 billion Singapore offering by motor
racing business Formula One.
Huadian Fuxin's IPO is Hong Kong's largest since a $580
million deal by oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd in
February. The smaller size of IPOs in 2012 underscores the
difficulty bankers and companies have faced in convincing
investors to buy into equity markets.
Huadian Fuxin sold 1.5 billion new shares at HK$1.65 each,
near the bottom of a HK$1.60-1.76 per share price range,
according to a term sheet of the IPO seen by Reuters on
Wednesday. The deal totalled HK$2.48 billion ($319 million).
Six cornerstone investors, including turbine maker Sinovel
Wind Group and a unit of General Electric,
bought nearly 60 percent of the IPO, as investment banks
increasingly seek to make deals fool-proof by covering most of
the demand before their launch.
Huadian Fuxin is a diversified energy company with
hydropower projects and coal-fired power plants in South China's
Fujian province and wind power and clean energy projects
throughout China.
The company will debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on
June 28.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CITIC Securities
and UBS acted as joint global
coordinators for the offer.