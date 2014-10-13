Oct 13 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan (163.27 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on October 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11dZqUd ; bit.ly/1CcRgqv

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)