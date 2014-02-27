BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
Feb 27 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit wins land auction for a residential site in Wuhan city for 497 million yuan ($81.15 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/waz27v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent