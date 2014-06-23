BRIEF-Bubs Australia enters into a merchant agreement with Red
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to fix link)
June 23 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says garden engineering unit gets 1.1 billion yuan ($177.16 million) capital investment from Zhong Rong International Trust Co
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Tnb4rA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board proposes not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: