Dec 30 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai

* Says Value Partners Goldstate AMC (Shanghai) plans to increase capital in Huafa's unit for a sum of 600 million yuan ($98.87 million), of which 245 million yuan will be for registered capital and 355 million yuan for capital reserves

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/baz65v

