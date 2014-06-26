BRIEF-Phosphagenics says Greg Collier will succeed Peter Lankau as chairman
* Phosphagenics announces transition of chairman of the board
June 26 Huafang Co Ltd
* Says to invest 247 million yuan ($39.78 million) in production technology upgrade
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1plHIsq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Phosphagenics announces transition of chairman of the board
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs