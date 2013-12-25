METALS-Copper eyes second quarterly gain as supplies shrink

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 31 London copper slipped on Friday but was set to finish a second quarter higher lifted by kinks in mine supply, while a ramp-up in China's factory activity and fresh investor buys are expected to drive prices higher in the April quarter. Activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in nearly five years in March, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest econo