HONG KONG Jan 9 Hua Hong Grace, the product of a merger between China's No.2 and No.3 contract chipmakers, plans to keep all three of its eight-inch semiconductor foundries and may expand capacity depending on market demand, industry sources said on Monday.

Hua Hong Grace was formed through the merger of Hua Hong Semiconductor, a unit of Shanghai Hua Hong NEC, and Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, the companies said in a statement at the end of 2011. The new company would retain all eight-inch fabs, with Hua Hong holding 64 percent of the company, and Grace the remainder.

In early December, sources told Reuters that Hua Hong and Grace were close to a merger as the domestic industry was in need of consolidation and technology upgrades.

"They will combine R&D and increase economies of scale to reduce costs," said an industry source familiar with the deal. "If the market picks up and if the demand is there, they will continue to expand 8-inch capacity quite easily."

The merged company is projected to earn combined revenue of $600 million, which still puts it behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , United Microelectronics Corp , Global Foundries and domestic rival Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp .

Hua Hong Grace was estimated to have total net income of $100 million in 2011, the companies said.

Before the merger, Hua Hong had two eight-inch fabs with a capacity of 86,000 wafers per month, while Grace, whose investors include Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, had one eight-inch fab with a capacity of 44,000 wafers per month.

Global semiconductor market revenue grew only 0.9 percent in 2011 to $302 billion, according to preliminary figures from research firm Gartner Inc in December, as worries about the strength of the macroeconomy slowed equipment and semiconductor orders. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)