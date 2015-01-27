UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
Jan 27 Beijing Hualian Department Store Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2.5 billion yuan ($400.42 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/15ED6Fj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net profit attributable 3.96 billion baht versus 3.76 billion baht