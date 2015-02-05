BRIEF-Anheuser busch inbev Q1 total volumes beat Reuters poll
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
Feb 5 Beijing Hualian Department Store Co Ltd
* Says to boost capital of its Singapore unit by S$80 million ($59.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I6J8QE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3483 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MANILA, May 4 The Philippines' Udenna Corp said on Thursday it will build a $300 million integrated casino-resort in central Philippines, the first such outside capital Manila.