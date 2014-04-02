BRIEF-Viscom sees revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017
* Sees revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2017
April 2 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Inc
* Says plans to acquire media firm Blueflame for 2.5 billion yuan ($402.78 million) via cash and share issue
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application