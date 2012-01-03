* Cross-strait banking investments may take off

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Jan 3 Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd is seeking a 20 percent stake in China's Fujian Haixia Bank, said a company source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deal, which could be worth T$10 billion ($333 million), would be the first direct banking investment between Taiwan and China.

"Fujian Haixia Bank would offer advantages for us geographically," said the source on Tuesday, on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. "Their president visited us last year and we signed an MOU."

Progress for the former political adversaries to open their banking sectors to each other has been slow since a landmark trade deal was signed in 2010.

Beginning this week, Chinese banks are allowed to buy a 5 percent stake in a Taiwan bank, a limit many consider too small to lure mainland companies except for politically symbolic reason.

For state-run Hua Nan and many local rivals that have signed MOUs with Chinese banks, an up to 20 percent stake investment in mainland banks is the most hopeful way for them to expand beyond the saturated home market.

Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd, parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurer, holds a near 20 percent stake in Xiamen Bank, also in Fujian province, via its Hong Kong banking arm.

Fujian is the closest mainland province to Taiwan and is a base for many Taiwanese companies operating in China.

The source said Hua Nan would do a final due diligence on the Chinese bank, hoping to close the deal by June.

Shares of Hua Nan ended Tuesday up 1.88 percent, beating the broader market's 1.46 percent rise. (Editing by Chris Lewis)