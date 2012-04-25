HONG KONG, April 25 Huaneng Power International Inc, China's largest independent power producer, said on Wednesday it will propose a change of auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers to KPMG at its annual general meeting in June.

The proposed change of auditor was a commercial decision, and that there were no disagreements between the company and its existing auditor, PwC, Huaneng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh)