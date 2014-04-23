BRIEF-Vita 34 says to buy competitor Seracell Pharma
* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag
April 23 Huapont-Nutrichem Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/faf78v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its asthma inhaler and the authorized generic of the drug on Thursday, nearly three months after it got U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.