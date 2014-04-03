BRIEF-Genmark Diagnostics Q1 preliminary revenue $12.5 mln
* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel
April 3 China's Huapont-Nutrichem Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to acquire two domestic firms via share issue
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.