HONG KONG, March 24 Shareholders of heavily indebted China Huarong Energy Ltd voted overwhelmingly in favour of a $2.7 billion debt-for-equity swap plan on Thursday, backing the first known instance of such a proposal that has stoked concerns about Chinese banks taking on potentially risky equity stakes.

More than 99 percent of investors in the shipbuilder-turned-oil explorer that lost more than $1 billion in 2014, the last year for which it reported earnings, voted in favour of a plan that will massively dilute their holdings. Under the plan, unnamed creditors will exchange 17.8 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) in debt for a near-90 percent stake in the firm.

China's central bank is currently preparing regulations to allow banks to swap debt for equity - until now, lenders have only done so through investment units using opaque channels. The first recorded instance of a swap at a listed firm, Huarong Energy's plan may pave the way for a raft of other debt-laden companies to follow suit.

Minority investors will see their combined holdings shrink to 7 percent from 64 percent under the plan, approved at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Thursday in Hong Kong.

Analysts had expected both Huarong Energy's banks, whose names have not been disclosed, and shareholders to approve the deal for lack of alternative solutions at company whose fortunes have steadily declined since posting a loss in 2012. Shares have tumbled about 90 percent in the last four years, leaving the firm with a market value of about $2.3 billion.

Huarong Energy stock trimmed earlier gains of more than 4 percent and were trading up 1.4 percent at 0553 GMT. The broader market was down 1.2 percent.

The company is due to report results for 2015 on March 30. In its most recent annual statements, for 2014, the company posted a net loss of 7.75 billion yuan ($1.19 billion). ($1 = 6.5103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)