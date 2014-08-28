HONG KONG Aug 28 China Huarong Asset Management
Co Ltd, the country's biggest bad-debt manager, said on Thursday
regulators have approved a deal for it to sell a 20.98 percent
stake to a consortium of eight investors for 14.5 billion yuan
($2.4 billion).
The deal for new shares in the company is to raise funds for
Huarong ahead of a planned initial public offering, Reuters
reported in July.
The consortium includes China Life Insurance (Group) Co
, U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus,
Goldman Sachs, CITIC Securities International Co Ltd
, Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional
Bhd, COFCO Corp, Fosun International
and International Capital Corp.
The investors will improve corporate governance and
operations at the company, said Huarong chairman Lai Xiaomin.
Huarong, which was founded in 1999, will also launch
partnerships with the investors in areas like asset management,
investment and financing, investment banking and financial
leasing, the firm said.
State-owned bad-debt managers like Huarong are benefiting
from a rise in non-performing loans in China as the economy
slows. The company had assets worth $65.7 billion under
management at end-2013 and its net profit for last year jumped
44 percent to 10.1 billion yuan.
The deal was signed at Huarong's Beijing headquarters on
Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 6.14 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matt
Driskill)