BEIJING, Sept 25 Huarong Asset Management Corp,
one of four funds set up by China to clear bad debts from its
banks, has become a joint stock company, the finance ministry
said on Tuesday, a move towards becoming a more commercial
entity and possibly listing.
The parent of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the
world's biggest insurer, has taken a 1.94 percent stake in the
restructured Huarong, the ministry said in a statement on its
website (www.mof.gov.cn). The ministry owns the rest.
"After the establishment, the company will put its focus on
commercial banking, trust, leasing and other banking businesses
while continuing to do a good job in asset management," the
ministry said in a statement.
Setting up a joint stock company is typically how Chinese
state-owned financial firms start the process towards a stock
market listing.
Huarong is the second of the four asset management funds to
be restructured after changes to Cinda Asset Management Co in
2010 allowed it to expand to other businesses including
brokerage and securities services.
Beijing set up Huarong, Cinda, Great Wall Asset Management
Corp, and Orient Asset Management Corp in 1999 to buy up
non-performing loans from its state-owned banks in preparation
for the lenders' eventual listing.
The asset management companies were backed by bonds issued
by the Chinese government valid for 10 years, during which they
were supposed to sell all the non-performing loans, but that
timeframe was extended in 2010 for another 10 years.
Cinda in March received $1.6 billion from four strategic
investors to strengthen its business capabilities in preparation
for a future share listing on domestic and foreign stock
markets.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Potter)