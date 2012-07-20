BEIJING, July 20 Huarong Asset Management Corp, one of four funds set up by China to clear bad debts from its banks, will be restructured to form a new firm in the third quarter of 2012, two people familiar with the matter said.

Huarong is the second of the four asset management funds to be restructured after changes to Cinda Asset Management Co in 2010, allowing it expand to other businesses including brokerage and securities services.

The parent of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the world's biggest insurer, will take a 2 percent stake in the restructured Huarong and the Finance Ministry will own the rest, according to the sources, who declined to be named because the information was not public.

The stake sale is necessary because Chinese company law requires at least two shareholders in a limited company, said one of the sources. The change from a corporation to a limited company is needed for a public listing.

Huarong chief executive Lai Xiaomin will become chairman of the restructured company, while Ke Kasheng, a bureaucrat at China's banking regulator, will be appointed general manager, the sources said.

Beijing set up Huarong, Cinda, Great Wall Asset Management Corp, and Orient Asset Management Corp in 1999 to buy up non-performing loans from its state-owned banks in preparation for the lenders' eventual listing.

The asset management companies were backed by bonds issued by the Chinese government valid for 10 years, during which they were supposed to have sold all the non-performing loans, but that was renewed in 2010 for another 10 years.

Cinda in March received $1.6 billion from four strategic investors to strengthen its business capabilities in preparation for a future share listing on domestic and foreign stock markets.

Huarong reported a 43 percent rise in first quarter net profit in April. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Jason Subler; Writing by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Richard Pullin)