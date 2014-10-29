BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 42.1 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan(425.48 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yHl8v5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.