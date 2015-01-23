European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Jan 23 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 80-100 percent y/y versus net profit of 2.2 billion yuan ($353.36 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQsJsd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2259 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.