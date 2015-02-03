RPT-Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
Feb 3 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says receives securities regulator approval for qualification of the stock options market making business
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BYJiU3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
DUBAI, May 11 Rising oil prices lifted energy company stocks in the Gulf on Thursday, but indices were mixed due to some negative earnings reports, especially in Saudi Arabia.