BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
(Refiles to bullet point, link)
Feb 5 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says January net profit at 553.9 million yuan ($88.61 million)
* Says plans to boost investment unit's capital by 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zTlZgU; bit.ly/1CxagVG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2508 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM