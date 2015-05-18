BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
HONG KONG May 18 Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China's largest brokerage, launched a Hong Kong share offering worth up to $5.2 billion on Monday, tapping Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and a firm backed by the chairman of Tencent Holdings as cornerstone investors.
Seeking to raise funds for its margin finance and lending businesses, the Shanghai-listed company is offering 1.4 billion new shares in an indicative price range of HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.
The base deal is worth as much as $4.5 billion, but could go as high as $5.2 billion if underwriters exercise an overallotment option to meet additional demand.
Thirteen cornerstone investors, including Och-Ziff, have agreed to buy $1.9 billion worth of shares.
Advance Data, backed by Tencent Chairman Ma Huateng, agreed to invest $100 million and other investors included Hillhouse Funds, Fubon Life Insurance and New China Asset Management, the terms showed. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
