HONG KONG, May 18 Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China's largest brokerage by trading volumes, launched a Hong Kong share offering worth up to $5.2 billion on Monday, tapping the chairman of Tencent Holdings as one of its cornerstone investors.

It joins other Chinese financial firms planning to raise more than $30 billion in new funds through equity offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong, making 2015 the busiest year for the financial services sector since 2010.

Huatai Securities, also known as HTSC, could raise as much as $4.5 billion in the base deal, but the value of the offering may climb as high as $5.2 billion if an overallotment option to meet additional demand is exercised.

That would make it the largest share sale in Asia Pacific since the $4.9 billion Australian IPO from state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd in November.

The Shanghai-listed company is offering 1.4 billion new shares in an indicative price range of HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 per share, seeking to raise funds for its margin finance and lending businesses, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

That represents a discount of as much as 39 percent to Friday's closing price of 27.10 yuan. Its shares have more than tripled over the past year as brokerages benefit from soaring stock trading volumes in mainland Chinese markets.

The deal is set to be priced on May 22 and its debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange is slated for June 1.

Thirteen cornerstone investors, including Tencent Chairman Pony Ma, have agreed to buy a combined $1.9 billion worth of shares. Ma agreed to make a $100 million investment through Advance Data, the same company that holds his stake in Tencent. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will also invest $100 million.

Other investors included Hillhouse Funds, Fubon Life Insurance and New China Asset Management, each with $200 million in commitments, the terms showed.

Huatai Securities hired its Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd unit, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors for the offering, according to a securities filing.

The Nanjing-based company, controlled by the Jiangsu provincial government, ranked first in brokerage trading volumes of stocks and funds in China in 2014, ahead of CITIC Securities Co , which is the country's biggest securities firm by assets, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)