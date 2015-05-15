May 15 Huatai Securities Co Ltd,
China's largest stock brokerage, plans to raise up to $4.5
billion in a Hong Kong share offering, tapping equity markets to
help grow its margin finance and lending businesses, IFR
reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
The Shanghai-listed company will offer 1.4 billion new
shares in an indicative price range of HK$20.68 to HK$24.80 per
share, valuing the deal at up to HK$34.7 billion ($4.48
billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The state-owned brokerage hired its Huatai Financial
Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd unit, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors for
the offering, according to a securities filing.
($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)