HONG KONG, March 17 Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China's largest stock trading brokerage, filed on Tuesday for a Hong Kong stock offering, the latest in a series of financial firms looking to raise funds in the city.

The state-owned firm hired its unit, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors of the share offering, according to the filing, which didn't disclose the size of the deal.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported the deal could be as large as $2 billion.

Huatai said it plans to use part of the proceeds to support its trading, asset management and private equity businesses as well as increase its lending activities to clients, the filing said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)