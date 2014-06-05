BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film & TV signs strategic agreement to set up industry fund
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement to set up an industry fund of size 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) with partner
June 5 Tuanshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd
* Says adjusts conversion price for its convertible bonds to 9.74 yuan ($1.56) per share after dividend
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suk89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2504 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement to set up an industry fund of size 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) with partner
* Says 2016 net profit up 12.9 percent y/y at 602.2 million yuan ($87.47 million)