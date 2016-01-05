SHANGHAI Jan 5 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group
Co Ltd, a Chinese maker of plastic spare parts for
automobiles, said late on Monday that its controlling
shareholder would not sell shares on the secondary market until
Jan. 9, 2017, extending a six-month ban imposed on July 10 last
year.
The move by Century Huatong is the first share sale ban
extension to be announced by a mainland Chinese company after
the market slumped 7 percent on Monday, the first
trading day in 2016.
Century Huatong said its controlling shareholder made the
decision in a bid to maintain price stability and help protect
the interest of smaller shareholders.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)