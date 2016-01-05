* Major shareholders of 10 companies say to extend share
sale ban
* Moves aimed at stabilizing share prices following Monday's
slump
* China sec regulator says studying rules to restrict share
sales
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 At least 10 Chinese companies
said their controlling shareholders or senior executives would
not sell shares on the secondary market within the next six or
12 months, in an attempt to prop up China's stock market after a
7 percent plunge.
The market slump on Monday was partly triggered by fears
that a six-month ban on share sales by listed companies' major
shareholders, imposed during the height of a market rout last
year, will expire on Jan. 8, unlocking an estimated 1.24
trillion yuan ($190.23 billion) worth of shares.
Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd, a Chinese
maker of plastic spare parts for automobiles, was the first
company to announce a voluntary extension of the ban.
It said late on Monday that its controlling shareholder
would not sell shares on the secondary market until Jan. 9,
2017, in a bid to maintain price stability and help protect the
interest of smaller shareholders.
A slew of other companies including Shandong Sun Paper
Industry Co Ltd, Zheijiang Sanhua Co Ltd
and Changshu Tianyin Electromechanical Co Ltd
published similar statements.
China's securities regulator said on Tuesday that it is
studying rules to regulate share sales by listed companies'
major shareholders and senior executives.
($1 = 6.5184 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Stephen Coates)