BERLIN Aug 30 Huawei Technologies, China's top telecom equipment maker, on Thursday unveiled four new smartphone models and two tablets, all using Google's Android software.

"We have made our choice," Vice President Lars-Christian Weisswange told Reuters when asked about the software choice in the light of the latest legal challenges against the Android platform.

At a trade show in Berlin, Huawei also demonstrated Emotion software, its new user interface, which aims to offer a better user experience to consumers on top of the Android platform.

The high-end smartphone and tablet will use Huawei's own processors, while cheaper models use Qualcomm's.